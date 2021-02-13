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Abortion and the Bible
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263 views • February 13, 2021
My commentary for the 2021 Mishpatim Torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Death of America Series Part 4 of 13: Abortion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIoPiBgm6fo&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=4&t=190s
Abstinence and Sexual Immorality in the Torah / Bible - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgX3Naf_kbc&;t=376s
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:13
Deuteronomy 5:17
Job 31:15
Psalm 139:13
Isaiah 44:2, 24
Exodus 21:22-26
Leviticus 18:21; 20:2
Other sources cited:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion
Enoch 69:12
http://www.thedidache.com/ 2:2
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/16/billboards-boast-satanic-temples-religious-abortion-ritual/
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
Death of America Series Part 4 of 13: Abortion - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIoPiBgm6fo&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf6LBjuMojmuo08PsVRk4j5b&index=4&t=190s
Abstinence and Sexual Immorality in the Torah / Bible - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgX3Naf_kbc&;t=376s
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:13
Deuteronomy 5:17
Job 31:15
Psalm 139:13
Isaiah 44:2, 24
Exodus 21:22-26
Leviticus 18:21; 20:2
Other sources cited:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion
Enoch 69:12
http://www.thedidache.com/ 2:2
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/16/billboards-boast-satanic-temples-religious-abortion-ritual/
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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