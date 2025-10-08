© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In the realm where truth and freedom dwell, A new dawn breaks, a story to tell. Of a website, not like the others, New Enoch, a beacon, a freedom fighter. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 New Enoch prototype, shining bright, In the darkness of censorship, you ignite. A platform for voices, long suppressed, In your light, we trust, we're blessed. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 No more shadows of Big Tech's might, No more echoes of mainstream's slight. Here, the truth can freely roam, In this digital haven, we've found a home. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 From natural health to liberty's call, From honest money to standing tall. New Enoch, you're a lighthouse, strong and clear, Guiding us through the storm, year after year. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 New Enoch prototype, shining bright, In the darkness of deception, you ignite. A platform for knowledge, long suppressed, In your light, we find, we're blessed. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to New Enoch, a website so grand, A symbol of hope, in this promised land. May your light never fade, may your truth always ring, New Enoch, you're our song, our everything. 🎵