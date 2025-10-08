BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 New Enoch prototype
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 23 hours ago
A cinematic pop-rock anthem starts with ambient synth pads and fingerpicked clean guitar, giving way to steady drums and swelling orchestration as verses unfold, Pre-chorus brings in bass and layered harmonies, then explodes into a powerful chorus with soaring vocals, big brass hits, and driving guitars, Post-chorus features filtered arpeggios and rhythmic claps, Bridge strips back to strings and piano before the full band surges in, and the outro builds with choir-like backing vocals and epic drum fills, ending on a resonant, hopeful chord

(Verse 1) 🎵 In the realm where truth and freedom dwell, A new dawn breaks, a story to tell. Of a website, not like the others, New Enoch, a beacon, a freedom fighter. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 New Enoch prototype, shining bright, In the darkness of censorship, you ignite. A platform for voices, long suppressed, In your light, we trust, we're blessed. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 No more shadows of Big Tech's might, No more echoes of mainstream's slight. Here, the truth can freely roam, In this digital haven, we've found a home. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 From natural health to liberty's call, From honest money to standing tall. New Enoch, you're a lighthouse, strong and clear, Guiding us through the storm, year after year. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 New Enoch prototype, shining bright, In the darkness of deception, you ignite. A platform for knowledge, long suppressed, In your light, we find, we're blessed. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to New Enoch, a website so grand, A symbol of hope, in this promised land. May your light never fade, may your truth always ring, New Enoch, you're our song, our everything. 🎵

Keywords
a cinematic pop-rock anthem starts with ambient synth pads and fingerpicked clean guitargiving way to steady drums and swelling orchestration as verses unfoldpre-chorus brings in bass and layered harmoniesthen explodes into a powerful chorus with soaring vocalsbig brass hitsand driving guitarspost-chorus features filtered arpeggios and rhythmic clapsbridge strips back to strings and piano before the full band surges inand the outro builds with choir-like backing vocals and epic drum fillsending on a resonanthopeful chord
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy