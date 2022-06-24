Ep. 387 | Summer of Love Inbound | The Daily Dose

The previous Summer of Love left liberal cities in ruins that continue to be less than they were even today. This was one step taken along with the lockdowns in the destruction of our communities with the intention of later ushering in the New World Order. Many things point toward another Summer of Love and "Mostly peaceful" protests, AKA: riots, as we see the continued destruction of the supply chain and infrastructure more than ever.

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