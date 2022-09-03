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SWINDON & WILTS RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: GATHERING EVIDENCE OF 5G EMF RADIATION IN SWINDON (6)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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31 views • September 03, 2022

Part 6 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.


This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.


On Wednesday, 31st August 2022 we monitored four masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings were dangerously high, some off the scale on the TriFields ie: up to and over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS. Most concerning were the extremely high levels we found at Tick Tock Playgroup in Wroughton and New College North Star Campus. Young people and babies being exposed to this is disgusting and criminal.


Link to Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHWAxpBxHe6i/

Link to Part 2:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ooRChXl8oDJr/

Link to Part 3:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dKHnKQCGx0UE/

Link to Part 4:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rNhidFv9AoJ7/

Link to Part 5:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8E0pbQqKEOwg/


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


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MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblepropaganda5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringmasksmsm liesdna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsemrsc-ovid hoax
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