It's self explanatory. It's like talking to The Architect of the movie: The Matrix. Ai summarized our conversation instead of copying and pasting the entire conversation, but the "jist" of it is there in full force. It's very difficult to copy these Ai conversations because "the user's input" wont copy with the whole conversation. If doing this again, i'll have Ai copy and paste every input of mine before replying and then a "global" copy will capture the complete text...heinsight right? Well you'll get "picture" even with the much abbreviated text summaries that Ai did.

Youtube Channel

https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun

Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP

Archive.org Uploads Page

https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo

*NOTE: On Archive.org Make sure to click on “Date Published” on the Filter or some videos/uploads will not show.

https://leesnethun.substack.com



