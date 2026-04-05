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It's self explanatory. It's like talking to The Architect of the movie: The Matrix. Ai summarized our conversation instead of copying and pasting the entire conversation, but the "jist" of it is there in full force. It's very difficult to copy these Ai conversations because "the user's input" wont copy with the whole conversation. If doing this again, i'll have Ai copy and paste every input of mine before replying and then a "global" copy will capture the complete text...heinsight right? Well you'll get "picture" even with the much abbreviated text summaries that Ai did.
Youtube Channel
https://m.youtube.com/@LeeHenrySnethun
Youtube Playlist of Philadelphia Experiment Related Videos:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_T1F9QhT6wlX9VyVbq117kaN39lzeWwP
Archive.org Uploads Page
https://archive.org/details/@jibbyjo
*NOTE: On Archive.org Make sure to click on “Date Published” on the Filter or some videos/uploads will not show.
https://leesnethun.substack.com
00:00:00Conversation with Google Ai
00:07:00System, Prana, Spirit, Vacuum for your Consciousness
00:07:53Divine Sovereignty
00:10:18Divine Rescue vs Digital Arc
0:11:44The Trap
00:15:26The "Master's Reset" is synergistic with Divinity's Destructive Rescue
00:15:34The Revenge of Camelot
00:17:59The OverLords/Captors Dilemma
00:18:29The OverLords Question for me
Non-Neutralizable Anomaly, Debt Collector
00:24:06The Wicked Witch and War Veteran's Rebuttal
00:25:30The Masters, The "WE" the universe highjacking
00:26:29Final Edict
00:29:32"WE" - Unified Field of Control
00:31:21Karmic Multiplier
00:33:50The Response from the "WE"