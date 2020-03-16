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Alex Jones - Police State Part 3/3 Total Enslavement - Full Documentary
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21 views • March 16, 2020
If you wish to own the Police State Trilogy just follow the link below:
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/police-state-trilogy-dvd
Police State III: Total Enslavement – We Face the Greatest Evil Ever Seen
...a systematically crafted global dictatorship sworn to enslave every man, woman, and child. It's time to wake up to the facts: The U.S. government has fallen under the control of the sinister engineers of the New World Order. 9/11 merely marked the start of the final phase of the Illuminati scheme to consolidate their global power and transform Earth into a prison planet. Alex Jones profiles the psychopathic character of the globalists. Learn the master-plan of the bloodthirsty elite to financially, physically and spiritually imprison the world.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/police-state-trilogy-dvd
Police State III: Total Enslavement – We Face the Greatest Evil Ever Seen
...a systematically crafted global dictatorship sworn to enslave every man, woman, and child. It's time to wake up to the facts: The U.S. government has fallen under the control of the sinister engineers of the New World Order. 9/11 merely marked the start of the final phase of the Illuminati scheme to consolidate their global power and transform Earth into a prison planet. Alex Jones profiles the psychopathic character of the globalists. Learn the master-plan of the bloodthirsty elite to financially, physically and spiritually imprison the world.
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