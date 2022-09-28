Create New Account
Judicial Watch Sues Secret Service for Records about Hunter Biden’s Gun Allegedly Found in Dumpster!
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/records-about-hunter-bidens-gun/


Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service records related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s gun, reportedly disposed of in a dumpster in Delaware (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:22-cv-02841)).

