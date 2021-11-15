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When God Says GO! Don't Look Back!
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75 views • November 15, 2021
Are you in tune enough to listen to what God is saying? God will speak if you are willing to listen. Just ask...
Click here to watch a longer video titled, "Will Christians take the Mark of the Beast?": https://bit.ly/3mKwrEs
Click here to watch a longer video titled, "Will Christians take the Mark of the Beast?": https://bit.ly/3mKwrEs
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