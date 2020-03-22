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Alex Jones (2009) Over the Target - False Flag Pandemic as Diversion from Central Bank Wrecking Economy (Alex PERFECTLY Predicts the Future)
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276 views • March 22, 2020
'They want you dead, ladies and gentlemen' - Alex Jones and U.S. Major General Albert Newton Stubblebine III discuss how the introduction of a pre-meditated pandemic through a flu-like virus is released by the globalists for the purpose of distracting from Central Banks blowing up the economy through QE (debt monetisation) and is highly suspiciously timed. AJ explains the true power lies with the likes of the Council on Foreign Relations, Rand Corporation, Trilateral Commission. Whilst the video was broadcast in 2009, it is extremely relevant in 2020 and Alex seems to have predicted the future with startling accuracy with the onset of the Coronavirus which was also released at a highly suspicious time when Central Banks have destroyed the economy-- but of course, it is easy to predict with accuracy as he was just reading from the globalist's playbook.
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