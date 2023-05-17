Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From Addiction to Freedom - David Reece - Freedom Alive® Ep71
4 views
channel image
Liberty Counsel
Published 17 hours ago |

From the age of four, David Reece became attracted to other boys. Then David became ensnared in the web of pornography and same-sex encounters. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, David shares what God used to change his story from darkness to freedom, and how he is helping others do the same today. Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!
-----
Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org
-----
Originally premiered Feb 5, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

Keywords
freedomrepentancelifestylerestorationhoperedemption

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket