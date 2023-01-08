Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRAZIL Happening | Massive Protests & Take Over, National Congress, Fed Supreme Court & Palace
135 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

Planalto Palace was invaded in Brasilia.  National Congress, Fed Supreme Court also taken over. Today Brazil Massive anti Lula demonstrations at the national Congress. Despite the barricades and tear gas, the Army and Federal Police retreated and the number of protesters in the National Congress is increasing.

Building of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was taken over in Brasília. Protesters expel cavalry police from the Federal DistrictPresident Lula (PT) was evacuated to a safe area away from the central part of Brasilia

Lula flees Brazil’s capital city, is in Sao Paulo.  Protests in São Paulo too: protesters close Avenida 23 de Maio.

Source:  Paul Serran on telegram -  https://t.me/PaulSerranchannel 

with Video clips from Tupi Report 

Keywords
presidentprotestsbrazilstolen electionlula fleesinvaded national congresspaul serran

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket