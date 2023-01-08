BRAZIL Happening | Massive Protests & Take Over, National Congress, Fed Supreme Court & Palace

Planalto Palace was invaded in Brasilia. National Congress, Fed Supreme Court also taken over. Today Brazil Massive anti Lula demonstrations at the national Congress. Despite the barricades and tear gas, the Army and Federal Police retreated and the number of protesters in the National Congress is increasing.

Building of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was taken over in Brasília. Protesters expel cavalry police from the Federal DistrictPresident Lula (PT) was evacuated to a safe area away from the central part of Brasilia

Lula flees Brazil’s capital city, is in Sao Paulo. Protests in São Paulo too: protesters close Avenida 23 de Maio.



Source: Paul Serran on telegram - https://t.me/PaulSerranchannel

with Video clips from Tupi Report

