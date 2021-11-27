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THINGS THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND
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161 views • November 27, 2021
Get ready, put your seatbelt on and enjoy the ride, you might want to watch it twice, I know some of you may have already seen some of this stuff, but it's still mind-blowing nevertheless.
For nearly 30 years, I watched predictive programming almost on a daily basis.
For nearly 30 years, I watched predictive programming almost on a daily basis.
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