5/13/2023【Nicole on Ringside Politics】Although the CCP is America’s No. 1 enemy, Wall Street and corporate America are still empowering the CCP financially for the sake of making money, selling out the American people and the U.S. national security.
5/13/2023【妮可做客Ringside Politics节目】虽然中共是美国的头号敌人，但是美国华尔街和美国大公司为了赚钱，还是不断给中共注资、出卖了美国人民的利益和国家安全。
