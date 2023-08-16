Create New Account
Did you know you can BUY DOWN and INTEREST RATE? Neither Did I... Berger Point From an RE Agent
Did you know you can BUY DOWN and INTEREST RATE? Listen to another Berger Point from 20+ year NY & FL licensed real estate agent.


Chris explains how you can BUY down a point on the interest rate of your mortgage.

Let Chris tell you more!

Find Chris at: https://bergerpoints.com

Chris has been a realtor for over 20 years. He used to run a home masonry business for nearly 20 years and he and his wife built the home they raised their family in over 40 years ago.

Let Chris tell you more!

Find Chris at: https://bergerpoints.com


