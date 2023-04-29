[Jul 9, 2018] The Plane Truth (Part 1) - Our Misplaced Trust [PLANE PERMACULTURE]

Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! https://www.flatearthdave.com

Part 1 of a 4 part compilation documentary/ video collage.This part is exposing the deception (disconnection from reality and the natural world) we were born into and how people view the world from an imagined position lost in space.





I will try and list all the source channels below. It will include sources from all parts. Please help me out as I don't have any of them saved or labeled. Let me know if you or someone you know should be included.

BIG THANKS AND CREDIT TO ALL THE ORIGINAL CREATORS!





Source channels (Links will be added ASAP):

ODD Reality-https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman/featured?disable_polymer=1

Eric Dubay- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwgGxgY3Wff8dnz2fv65fHw

Conspiracy Music Guru- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnle0nUC3Fx0lkchpmZy0Lw

Globebusters- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg

Jeranism- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ

Iru Landucci- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLc18B2Tfn1C_suWOCKsMew

Dmurphy25- https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25

Red Flag Media- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQEL-zq8jCkXhc1mi_Ei2xw

Phuket Word- https://www.youtube.com/user/phuketword

My Perspective- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIurtSuhBTv0wzlZaKVbMyw

Dorje Daka- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9i9EoI550riSIgMlpuTm-w

Curious Life

Flat Earth Chick

Mike Helmick- https://www.youtube.com/user/omnix32

Truth Stream Media- https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUTHstreammedia

Pocketsofthefuture- https://www.youtube.com/user/pocketsofthefuture

Ditrh- https://www.flatearthdave.com

Mark Sargent- https://www.youtube.com/user/markksargent

Lift The Veil- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_rHIryFaY1d9Tt46SQE8tQ

Rob Skiba- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw

JoyCamp- https://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp

Geoff Lawton: Permaculture Online- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_r1ELEvAuN0peKUxI0Umw

TheControversy7- https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7

Taboo Conspiracy- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMyU75x4SReO9mdUvKewUkw

scrawny2brawny- https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2brawny

neo Human eve- https://www.youtube.com/user/neohumaneve





As always, I encourage everyone to check out Permaculture! If you need a place to start I have a playlist. - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGErEue5s9V88PlMRioa-MJYYyDELRVUq

LOVE and THANKS!