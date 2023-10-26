Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 26, 2023

Episode 2137 - What has happened to Christianity? Did the Masonic lodges push the prosperity gospel? How did George Floyd die? Shooting in Maine discussed. Carlson warns of change coming to America. AI to land planes? Chevron to acquire Hess. Plus much more! High energy show today!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.