Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 26, 2023
Published Yesterday

Episode 2137 - What has happened to Christianity? Did the Masonic lodges push the prosperity gospel? How did George Floyd die? Shooting in Maine discussed. Carlson warns of change coming to America. AI to land planes? Chevron to acquire Hess. Plus much more! High energy show today!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

