2/03/2023 -- "Chinese Spy Balloon" spotted now over Missouri -- DUTCH SINSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is a must see video related to this balloon topic here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyZjHPVKZPI&t=0s
Monkey Werx US
https://www.youtube.com/@MonkeyWerxUS/videos
None of this passes the smell test imo. https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/loc...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos