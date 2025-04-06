NHL: Alexander Ovechkin heads to game where he could break Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record - held for 26 years

(Russian) Alexander Ovechkin heads to game in which he could break (Russian heritage) Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record — held for 26 years

Washington Caps vs. NY Islanders game begins shortly

Adding: On Friday, April 4th, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record with his 894th career goal, scoring two goals against the Chicago Blackhawks.