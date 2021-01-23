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And God Will Send A Strong Delusion
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426 views • January 23, 2021
This video attempts to warn the unsaved of the dangers of this strong delusion that God is going to be sending upon the world at the onset of the seven-year Tribulation; a delusion that they will fall victim to, if they are not born again believers in Christ.
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