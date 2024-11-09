Zionist forces destroy infrastructure and homes in Jenin camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday, the occupation forces stormed Jenin Governorate and destroyed the infrastructure in Jenin camp, burned three houses and killed a person while trying to arrest a wanted person, according to what they claim, and then they set off an explosive device in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city. According to eyewitnesses, there were a number of injuries among the soldiers.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 07/11/2024
