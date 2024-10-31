Food Additive Gums in your ice cream sandwich - linked to gastrointestinal distress!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many dairy ingredients are being replaced by guar gum, xanthan gum. carrageenan gum, and gellan gum. When I was a kid growing up in the 1960's, ice cream was just milk, eggs, sugar, cream.. I worked at a Breyers ice cream store in the 1970's and they were the "all natural" ice cream with just a few ingredients. Today, Breyers ice cream is full of gums. Food manufacturers are saving money by using gums, but what do they do to the human body?