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TTOR - Written In Bone| Break The Silence 9/12 (Official Music Video)
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"Written In Bone" is the ninth track from Break The Silence, the 12-song album by TTOR.


This powerful rap rock / nu metal anthem tackles the growing censorship faced by Young Earth Creationists in academia, scientific institutions, and other influential organizations. The song explores the struggle of those who dissent from evolutionary theory and the belief in billions of years, highlighting the professional, educational, and social consequences many face for challenging mainstream scientific narratives.


With aggressive rap-driven verses, heavy guitars, and an emotionally charged chorus, "Written In Bone" confronts the battle over origins, truth, and intellectual freedom. The song asks whether evidence should be examined openly or suppressed when it challenges accepted dogma.


If you enjoy rap rock, nu metal, Christian alternative music, and thought-provoking lyrics that challenge cultural assumptions, this song is for you.


LYRICS:


[Verse 1: Aggressive bassline, syncopated industrial percussion, gritty rap flow]

Red pen slashes through my name on the submission sheet

"Not peer-reviewed enough"—while they bury what I meet

With microscope and scripture, truth in every layer

But your journal doors slam shut like a courtroom traitor

Lab lights flicker as I pack my notes in haste

One wrong citation and they brand you "anti-science" waste

Your syllabus is scripture dressed in neutral tone

Step outside the timeline—you’re erased, alone


[Chorus: Nu metal breakdown, layered harsh and rap vocals, distorted guitar stabs]

YOU CAN’T DELETE WHAT’S WRITTEN IN BONE!

WE SEE DESIGN WHERE YOU CLAIM IT’S STONE!

SILENCED NOW—but we WON’T STAY GONE!


[Rap Verse 2: Faster flow, glitchy synth hits, driving bass pulse]

Tenure towers built on methodological walls

Demand reproducibility but ignore cosmic calls

My data shows intention in the DNA strand

But your dogma’s so rigid it won’t let truth expand

Funding flows only if you swear the deep-time creed

Question radiometric? That’s academic heresy

They call it open inquiry—what a staged parade

When one worldview’s gospel and the rest are barricaded


[Chorus: Heavier breakdown, triple-layered vocals, industrial clangs]

YOU CAN’T DELETE WHAT’S WRITTEN IN BONE!

WE SEE DESIGN WHERE YOU CLAIM IT’S STONE!

SILENCED NOW—but we WON’T STAY GONE!


[Bridge: Clean guitar arpeggio under rain sounds, vulnerable then rising]

Rain soaks my shirt like ink from rejected pages

But this fire isn’t rage—it’s clarity through ages

Truth doesn’t need your stamp to be real

It breathes in every cell, in every star’s reveal


[Breakdown: Full nu metal drop, guttural scream into rap, chaotic percussion]

I’LL RAP THROUGH YOUR POLICIES!

SCREAM THROUGH YOUR DOCTRINES!

BUILD TRUTH FROM THE ASHES OF YOUR EXCLUDED VOICES!


[Chorus: Max intensity, call-and-response gang vocals, collapsing rhythm]

YOU CAN’T DELETE WHAT’S WRITTEN IN BONE!

WE SEE DESIGN WHERE YOU CLAIM IT’S STONE!

SILENCED NOW—but we WON’T STAY GONE!

WON’T STAY GONE!

WON’T STAY—


[Outro: Distorted bass fade, metallic echoes, distant rain]



#TTOR #WrittenInBone #BreakTheSilence #NuMetal #RapRock #ChristianRock #YoungEarthCreationism #Creationism #BiblicalCreation #AlternativeRock


Social links: https://linktr.ee/ttor


Faith In The Furnace CD:

https://kunaki.com/sales.asp?PID=PX00ZYZ0QV&pp=1


Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/


TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality


Contact Email – [email protected]

Keywords
christianmetalchristian metalnu metalbreak the silencerap rock
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