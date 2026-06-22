TTOR - Written In Bone| Break The Silence 9/12 (Official Music Video)

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"Written In Bone" is the ninth track from Break The Silence, the 12-song album by TTOR.
This powerful rap rock / nu metal anthem tackles the growing censorship faced by Young Earth Creationists in academia, scientific institutions, and other influential organizations. The song explores the struggle of those who dissent from evolutionary theory and the belief in billions of years, highlighting the professional, educational, and social consequences many face for challenging mainstream scientific narratives.
With aggressive rap-driven verses, heavy guitars, and an emotionally charged chorus, "Written In Bone" confronts the battle over origins, truth, and intellectual freedom. The song asks whether evidence should be examined openly or suppressed when it challenges accepted dogma.
If you enjoy rap rock, nu metal, Christian alternative music, and thought-provoking lyrics that challenge cultural assumptions, this song is for you.
LYRICS:
[Verse 1: Aggressive bassline, syncopated industrial percussion, gritty rap flow]
Red pen slashes through my name on the submission sheet
"Not peer-reviewed enough"—while they bury what I meet
With microscope and scripture, truth in every layer
But your journal doors slam shut like a courtroom traitor
Lab lights flicker as I pack my notes in haste
One wrong citation and they brand you "anti-science" waste
Your syllabus is scripture dressed in neutral tone
Step outside the timeline—you’re erased, alone
[Chorus: Nu metal breakdown, layered harsh and rap vocals, distorted guitar stabs]
YOU CAN’T DELETE WHAT’S WRITTEN IN BONE!
WE SEE DESIGN WHERE YOU CLAIM IT’S STONE!
SILENCED NOW—but we WON’T STAY GONE!
[Rap Verse 2: Faster flow, glitchy synth hits, driving bass pulse]
Tenure towers built on methodological walls
Demand reproducibility but ignore cosmic calls
My data shows intention in the DNA strand
But your dogma’s so rigid it won’t let truth expand
Funding flows only if you swear the deep-time creed
Question radiometric? That’s academic heresy
They call it open inquiry—what a staged parade
When one worldview’s gospel and the rest are barricaded
[Chorus: Heavier breakdown, triple-layered vocals, industrial clangs]
YOU CAN’T DELETE WHAT’S WRITTEN IN BONE!
WE SEE DESIGN WHERE YOU CLAIM IT’S STONE!
SILENCED NOW—but we WON’T STAY GONE!
[Bridge: Clean guitar arpeggio under rain sounds, vulnerable then rising]
Rain soaks my shirt like ink from rejected pages
But this fire isn’t rage—it’s clarity through ages
Truth doesn’t need your stamp to be real
It breathes in every cell, in every star’s reveal
[Breakdown: Full nu metal drop, guttural scream into rap, chaotic percussion]
I’LL RAP THROUGH YOUR POLICIES!
SCREAM THROUGH YOUR DOCTRINES!
BUILD TRUTH FROM THE ASHES OF YOUR EXCLUDED VOICES!
[Chorus: Max intensity, call-and-response gang vocals, collapsing rhythm]
YOU CAN’T DELETE WHAT’S WRITTEN IN BONE!
WE SEE DESIGN WHERE YOU CLAIM IT’S STONE!
SILENCED NOW—but we WON’T STAY GONE!
WON’T STAY GONE!
WON’T STAY—
[Outro: Distorted bass fade, metallic echoes, distant rain]
#TTOR #WrittenInBone #BreakTheSilence #NuMetal #RapRock #ChristianRock #YoungEarthCreationism #Creationism #BiblicalCreation #AlternativeRock
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Faith In The Furnace CD:
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