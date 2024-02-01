Marsha Blackburn excoriates Zuckerberg about "Teenagers for Sale" ads on Instagram

Marsha Blackburn excoriates Zuckerberg after "Teenagers for Sale" ads on Instagram didn't violate his terms of service. Instagram did not take this down until a congressional staffer exposed what was happening to a safety committee.

"Do you know how often a child is bought and sold for sex in this country? Every two minutes a child is bought and sold for sex... That's not my stat...This content was taking down after a congressional staffer went to Meta's global head of safety. Would you please explain to me why explicit predatory content does not violate your platform's term of service or your community standards?





Zuckerberg: "It does... "





Blackburn: "You didn't take it down until a congressional staffer brought it up."

Zuckerberg: "It made be in this case we made a mistake..."

Blackburn: "I think you make a lot of mistakes."

Love how much these tech companies are being exposed!



