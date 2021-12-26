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The Solution 2015
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10 views • December 26, 2021
Martin Armstrong gives his solution to the central banks impending implosion. Borrowing forever with no intention of paying debts has led to this "Great Reset". This plandemic is a tactic for pushing this agenda where governments will default. They will claim they are wiping out your consumer debt for your sake but it is them who will default on all their obligation to you (social security and other social programs including pensions). Martin Armstrong in 2015 presented a series of moves that could avoid the disaster that is now unfolding. Mr. Armstrong's many interviews are worth watching for a better understanding of global capital flows and how they effect you. USAwatchdog.com is a good site to find him as well as his website armstrongeconomics.com
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