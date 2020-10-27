GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE COLLAPSE OF BIG BROTHER, 10/24/20

Prior to any revolution the agency of control over information in the population goes through a collapse of credibility, Never before in the history of humanity has such a monolithic power existed as it did in the U.S. Call it "Big Brother," or call it the "Corporate Ministry of Truth." It was the most sophisticated control of information ever assembled. It is now collapsing, and has been collapsing in four phases.

Phase I- Objectivity: Coming out of the cold war and the McCarthy era it covered up the Kennedy assassination despite the obvious forensic impossibility of the summary findings of the Warren Commission report. All dissenting interpretations were conspiracy theories. It launched the ruinous Vietnam War. It's power was "objectivity." It was a monopoly with the same slant. Its manipulation was through omission. This began to erode beginning in 1975 due to emergence in the streets of the U.S. of the influence of the LaRouche movement challenging the narrative. For the next 13 years till the railroad and seizure of LaRouche publications illegally by the Feds, a massive undercurrent challenging the credibility of that objectivity occurred that is still in play.

Phase II: Cognitive Dissonance. This emerged following 9/11 and the Obama administration and as objectivity was failing, there was a shift from the News to what the "correct feeling" should be about the news. The narrative of unreality ruled..

Phase III: The Resistance: The Corporate Ministry of Truth shifted to full resistance to Trump who broke through the gates of objectivity and cognitive dissonance. All the news of whatever subject is slanted to attack Trump.

Phase IV: Censorship and the election of Trump.