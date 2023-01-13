4 Corporations Dominate The U.S. Meatpacking Industry.
In 1977, they owned just 25% of the market. Today, they control 85%.
Meanwhile, cattle ranchers used to receive 62 cents for every consumer dollar spent on beef. Now, they receive just 37 cents.
🔗 Credit: Robert Reich
https://mobile.twitter.com/RBReich/status/1613260455740317696
