4 Corporations Dominate The U.S. Meatpacking Industry.





In 1977, they owned just 25% of the market. Today, they control 85%.





Meanwhile, cattle ranchers used to receive 62 cents for every consumer dollar spent on beef. Now, they receive just 37 cents.





🔗 Credit: Robert Reich

https://mobile.twitter.com/RBReich/status/1613260455740317696