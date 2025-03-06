BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is USAID Funding Wars Instead of Stopping Them? | JUAN O SAVIN
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
63 views • 1 month ago

Shocking revelations about USAID’s involvement in global conflicts—are American tax dollars fueling wars in Africa and beyond? This episode dives into the unsettling connections between USAID, China, and militia groups responsible for mass killings, including the beheading of 70 Christians in the Republic of Congo. Plus, explosive claims about Pentagon corruption, missing trillions, and weather control operations linked to major disasters. Is the deep state orchestrating chaos on a global scale?


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/john-juan-updates-with-juan-osavin-fog-of-war-coming-to-an-end-multiple-reveals-multiple-fronts-2-25-25/


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep stateweather controlwar crimeschristian persecutionmissing trillionschina influenceglobal conflictsusaid corruptionpentagon scandalsmilitia funding
