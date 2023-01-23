Create New Account
Israel | Why Is Iran Now Boasting That They Have the Hypersonic Missiles to Destroy Israel In 400 Seconds
Israel | Why Is Iran Now Boasting That They Have the Hypersonic Missiles to Destroy Israel In 400 Seconds (6.66 Minutes)? | Why Are the Under-the-Skin Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Being Pushed Right Now?

Where Are the Rapture References In the Bible?
Revelation Chapter 4
1st Thessalonians Chapter 4
Luke 17
Matthew 24
1st Corinthians 15

Biblical References In This Video Broadcast:
Matthew Chapter 7
Jeremiah Chapter 31
Isaiah Chapter 11
Isaiah Chapter 66
Daniel Chapter 12

Read Zechariah 12-14: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah+12-14&version=KJV

Read Ezekiel 38-39: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel%2038-39&version=KJV

Read Joel 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%203&version=KJV

Watch the Original Video Broadcast from DayStar Today HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyD7YI4n48Q

