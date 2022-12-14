Create New Account
Axe and Sledge Whiskey Cola 7th Gear Released! (Grind Taste Test)
Do you like your supplements to remind you of vomiting at the Fourth of July family party and upsetting your grandparents? Look no further. Axe an Sledge released their Whiskey Cola flavor system in their high stim preworkout, Seventh gear. There's no alcohol and it doesn't have a bite, but it tastes fantastic.

