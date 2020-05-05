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025. John the Baptist's Interrogation by Levites and Priests, Bearing Record That Jesus Is Christ the Messiah. First Days After 40 Day Fast (How Many?). John 1:15-34
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59 views • May 05, 2020
John the Baptist's interrogation by priests and Levites of the Pharisees. Jesus' first days after 40 day fast (and how many). John the Baptist announces who Jesus is. Comparing my understanding with Michael Rood in The Chronological Gospel.
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