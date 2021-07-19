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[French Audio] Magnetic Adverse Reaction, this guy can fix his Iphone12 on his torso
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222 views • July 19, 2021
july 2021/juillet 2021/julio de 2021 France
en - Magnetic Adverse Reaction, this guy can fix his Iphone12 on his torso like a living magnet
fr - Réaction indésirable magnétique, ce type peut fixer son Iphone12 sur son torse comme un aimant vivant
es - Reacción adversa magnética, este tipo puede fijar su Iphone12 en su torso como un imán viviente
en - Magnetic Adverse Reaction, this guy can fix his Iphone12 on his torso like a living magnet
fr - Réaction indésirable magnétique, ce type peut fixer son Iphone12 sur son torse comme un aimant vivant
es - Reacción adversa magnética, este tipo puede fijar su Iphone12 en su torso como un imán viviente
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