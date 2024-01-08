Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Red Pill Politics’ Dave Kopacz & Steve Baldassari Talk Biden, the Border, Trump, Islam, & More!
channel image
American Patriots God Country
253 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

In this video Dave Kopacz of Red Pill Politics Talks With Steve for 15-20 minutes about all that's going on in America. The topics covered include Biden, Muslim Terrorism, the Souther Border Invasion of America, Trump, the deep state, J6, not giving up, and much more!

Watch the Full Livestream HERE - > https://rumble.com/v45nhxf-red-pill-politics-1-7-24-bidenista-regime-ramps-up-j6-jihad-campaigning-for.html

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trumpterrorismfreedomcurrent eventsnewspoliticstrendingviralmuslimsislamillegal immigrationsouthern bordertyrannysteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelviral videotrending newsviral videosdave kopaczred pill politicsj6trending videostrending videorepublican politics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket