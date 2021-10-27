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Leg Sweep Murder ☠️
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148 views • October 27, 2021
I think this video would be classified as evidence. .
Website https://www.wbn324.com
#economyofcontrol
Thanks to the lovely Rea Bow💐: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reabow/ - also catch her on Sunday mornings 5-10 AM Eastern
A comment I found...interesting: from @Buckaroo Baizuo
If the George Floyd incident sets precedent for police brutality then this cop needs to be brought to justice and a #WhiteLivesMatter $12 Billion “peaceful” protest should ensue
VfB: This is the second instance of this murderous technique I've seen employed
Simply put...IT IS REALLY THAT EASY TO MURDER SOMEONE ☠️
Website https://www.wbn324.com
#economyofcontrol
Thanks to the lovely Rea Bow💐: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reabow/ - also catch her on Sunday mornings 5-10 AM Eastern
A comment I found...interesting: from @Buckaroo Baizuo
If the George Floyd incident sets precedent for police brutality then this cop needs to be brought to justice and a #WhiteLivesMatter $12 Billion “peaceful” protest should ensue
VfB: This is the second instance of this murderous technique I've seen employed
Simply put...IT IS REALLY THAT EASY TO MURDER SOMEONE ☠️
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