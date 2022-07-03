3-7-22 Addressing the All About The Blood - From the Perch - with Dana Coverstone and Cherie Goff Aired February 10, 2022 part 1 & 2

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The Holy Spirit has led me to biblically confront some things in this video after much prayer and fasting. It is not an attack on Pastor Dana Coverstone or Mrs. Cherie Goff, but I am addressing the assumptions and statements made concerning those who plead the blood of Jesus and how it is supposed to be wrong according to Mrs. Goff. In addition, I have addressed a few other things as well that the Holy Spirit has led me to point out all in love, and through the help of my lovely Jesus!