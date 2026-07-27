ATB Personal Restoration Class - Trailer

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Discover the principles of the Aleph-Tav Body System (ATB), a self-help touch therapy approach that explores the relationship between bioenergy, the Hebrew alphabet, and the human body. This comprehensive course introduces the foundational concepts, philosophy, and hands-on techniques of the ATB method for personal use.
Learn More at: https://www.brighteonuniversity.com/products/atb-personal-restoration-class