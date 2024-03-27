Ep. 85: Arrested At The SOTU

Steve Nikoui is a carpenter from California whose son was killed during [Bidan]’s pullout from Afghanistan.
Joe won’t say his name, so at the State of the Union speech, Steve Nikoui did.
He was immediately arrested for it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 March 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-steve-nikoui/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1773107738664423542
