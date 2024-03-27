Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 85: Arrested At The SOTU
channel image
Son of the Republic
665 Subscribers
81 views
Published 19 hours ago

Steve Nikoui is a carpenter from California whose son was killed during [Bidan]’s pullout from Afghanistan.

Joe won’t say his name, so at the State of the Union speech, Steve Nikoui did.

He was immediately arrested for it.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-steve-nikoui/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1773107738664423542

Keywords
state of the uniontucker carlsonjoe bidenafghanistansteve nikoui

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket