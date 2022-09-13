The Occult Origins of the Plandemic with David Whitehead | MSOM Ep. 579

41 views • September 13, 2022

Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888

In this episode of MSOM, Dr. Kirk Elliott reports on the European energy crisis and David Whitehead explores the occult origins of the medical industry and the modern predator class.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.