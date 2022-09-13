The Occult Origins of the Plandemic with David Whitehead | MSOM Ep. 579

In this episode of MSOM, Dr. Kirk Elliott reports on the European energy crisis and David Whitehead explores the occult origins of the medical industry and the modern predator class.





Main site: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com





Docuseries site: https://www.cultofthemedics.com





https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup





Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888





RNCstore.com Use Promo Code AMP888





https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888





Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C





Get a Free Gold Consultation: Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900

https://kirkelliottphd.com/morgan





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com