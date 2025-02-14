Kayaker survives being swallowed up by Humpback Whale in Chile

Chilean man survives being swallowed by humpback whale A 20-year-old man was packrafting with his father in Águila Bay, Punta Arenas, Chile, when the incident occurred. Although the whale looks huge, it cannot swallow a person because its esophagus is only about 10 centimeters in diameter.

Stunning video footage shows a kayaker being swallowed and spat out by whale off the Chilean Patagonia. Adrian Ghobrial reports. Video from yesterday, 13th Feb.

CTV News