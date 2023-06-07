QHHT Insights into Secret Space Programs, ET Life, and The Event

Suzanne Spooner is a Level 3 practitioner in the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) pioneered by Dolores Cannon and has spent 13 years helping clients remember past life memories, recover from major illnesses and injuries, and alleviate Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Some of her clients have shared information about secret space programs, have had contact with extraterrestrial life, and have predicted an upcoming globally transformative phenomenon called “The Event.”

In this Exopolitics Today interview, Spooner discusses how she first got involved with QHHT hypnotherapy and her work with secret space program witnesses such as Mark Domizio. According to one of her clients, an alien invasion occurred in 1994, which raises the possibility that the 1993/1994 Gulf War was a cover event for major nations to deal with the off-world threat without alerting the world public. Finally, she discusses what “The Event” entails in terms of a mysterious global transformation, solar flash, return of Christ Consciousness, a possible separation of humanity, and creation of a New Earth.





Suzanne Spooner’s website is www.suzannespooner.com