Military Readiness - Own Nothing - Vegan Horse Riding
Right Edition
Right Edition
28 views • 7 months ago

Removal of tampon dispensers in men’s bathrooms “will not be tolerated,” Defence Department says


The Department of National Defence says it won’t stand for members of the Canadian Armed Forces removing or vandalizing the feminine hygiene fixtures now required in men’s washrooms.


True North has received reports and photos of damaged or removed tampon dispensers and disposal units, which were mandated in all federally regulated male and female washrooms late last year.


https://tnc.news/2024/01/15/removal-tampon-dispensers-defence-dept/



You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy


By now, everybody knows the World Economic Forum's unofficial slogan: "You will own nothing and be happy."


The concentration of wealth and power with the transnational elite will be enabled by stripping individuals of their agency and their property. You will get what they allow you to have and control of your life, which they promise will be comfortable, will be handed over to technocrats.


People seem to forget that this is Karl Marx's vision, repackaged. The superabundance created by industrialization would create a communist utopia in which nobody owns anything, and everybody is turned into a hypnotized drone. The transnational elite just wants to be the "vanguard of the proletariate" instead of the smelly leftists who led the push for communism in the 20th century.


https://hotair.com/david-strom/2024/09/24/you-will-own-nothing-and-be-happy-n3794941



Trudeau's immigration policy worsening housing affordability crisis: Rosenberg


Ottawa’s lofty immigration targets are exacerbating Canada’s housing affordability crisis that could create an “unstable situation” while possibly jeopardizing the Liberals’ re-election, according to Bay Street economist David Rosenberg.


https://financialpost.com/news/economy/trudeau-immigration-worsen-affordable-house-crisis-rosenberg



“Vegan Horse Riding”: Netizens React as New ‘Equestrian Sport’ Goes Viral


Games and sports have been played for centuries by people in all regions. The prime purpose of every game is to derive pleasure. Sports, however, also have a strong emphasis on competition and expertise. While one may argue that it’s all about having fun, many others would draw a clear line between a game and a sport. A similar problem has presented itself before the internet in the form of hobby horsing. Hobby Horsing claims itself to be an equestrian sport. However, there is one issue: the sport does not have any actual horses.


https://www.essentiallysports.com/us-sports-news-equestrian-news-olympics-vegan-horse-riding-netizens-react-as-new-equestrian-sport-goes-viral/

trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
