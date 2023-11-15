Αρχές αντιμετώπισης της εξελισσόμενης παγκόσμιας κατάστασης - Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order (5 minute Version) by Ray Dalio

Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order (5 minute Version) by Ray Dalio
Αρχές αντιμετώπισης της εξελισσόμενης παγκόσμιας κατάστασης (5λεπτο βίντεο)
Original Video - Αρχικό Βίντεο:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BB2r_eOjsPw
Original Channel - Αρχικό κανάλι:
https://www.youtube.com/@principlesbyraydalio
Music in the end - Μουσική στο τέλος:
Deus Ex - 013 - UNATCO - Unused
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOzmbwiedXc
Original text - Αρχικό κείμενο:
The world is changing in big ways that haven’t happened before in our lifetimes but have many times in history, so I studied past changes to understand what is happening now and anticipate what is likely to happen.
I shared what I learned in my book, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, and in an animation that gives people an easy way to understand the key ideas from the book in a simple and entertaining way.
Now, I’m releasing this 5-minute version of that animation here.
If this video is interesting to you, and you’d like a more in depth version, you can watch the full animation here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xguam0TKMw8
Or, if you want the in-depth version along with lots of chards that paint the picture, you can buy the book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Changing-World-Order-Nations-Succeed/dp/1982160276?maas=maas_adg_36889A3F5CC57742FBD45D2FA6992A6D_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas
or in bookstores nationwide.
Μετάφραση - Translation:
Ο κόσμος αλλάζει με τρομερούς τρόπους που δέν συνέβησαν μέν στη διάρκεια της ζωής μας, αλλά συνέβησαν δέ πολες φορές στο παρελθόν, γι'αυτό και μελέτησα τις παρελθόντες αλλαγές για να καταλάβω τί συμβαίνει τώρα και να περιμένω το τί είναι πιθανόν να συμβεί.
Διαμοιράστηκα αυτά που έμαθα στο βιβλίο μου " Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order " και σε ένα βιντεάκι κινούμενης εικόνας που δίνει στον κόσμο έναν εύκολο τρόπο να καταλάβει τις ιδέες κλειδιά απ'το βιβλίο μου, με έναν απλό και διασκεδαστικό τρόπο.
Τώρα, βγάζω και την πεντάλεπτη έκδοση αυτού του βίντεο.
Εάν σας ενδιαφέρει αυτό το βίντεο, και θέλετε να δείτε μία πιό λεπτομερή του έκδοση, μπορείτε να παρακολουθήσετε το ολόκληρο animation εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xguam0TKMw8
H, εάν θέλετε την πιό λεπτομερή έκδοση μαζί με πολλούς πίνακες οι οποίοι σας δίνουν την εικόνα, μπορείτε να αγοράσετε το βιβλίο απ'το Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Changing-World-Order-Nations-Succeed/dp/1982160276?maas=maas_adg_36889A3F5CC57742FBD45D2FA6992A6D_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas
ή απ'τα βιβλιοπωλεία σ'όλη τη χώρα.
