© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silent Scream - About Abortions
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • December 15, 2021
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EDaXbFHGaCxwwdLesczqge7N6Y5P_RX_/view | "Dr. Bernard Nathanson, former abortionist and founder of NARAL, teaches the audience about the specifics of suction abortion, followed by an actual abortion of an 11-week old fetus as seen through ultrasound." - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1218041/| This is the lowest point of the Humanity as a whole. With the Abortion, we are lower than the animals and the demons. Neither of them abort their own babies and their own blood. | I saw this video years ago and it made me literally vomit. I could not get myself to watch the video for the second time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.