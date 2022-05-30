Victims Of Their Own Crimes - Proverbs 29:24

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Two Things I Require Everyday
Proverbs 30:7-8 (NIV)
7 “Two things I ask of you, Lord;
do not refuse me before I die:
8 Keep falsehood and lies far from me;
give me neither poverty nor riches,
but give me only my daily bread.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Two requests asked of Jesus.
Protect me from deceiving and being deceived.
Provide for today what I need for today.
Keep me humble.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckhuuae
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