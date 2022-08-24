Sharp Fall in Local Fiscal Revenue in China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cch77a8
08/20/2022 In the first seven months of 2022, China’s fiscal revenue fell sharply due to the multiple recurrences of the epidemic, sluggish consumption expectations, fiscal tax cuts to support the economy, and other factors. According to the data published by China’s Ministry of Finance, the domestic value-added tax revenue for the period was down 42.3%, and revenue from the transfer of state-owned land use rights in local authorities funds was down 31.7% from last year.