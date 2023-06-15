Create New Account
The Disgusting Double Standard Against Trump | Pete Hegseth & Will Cain
Published Thursday
The Disgusting Double Standard Against Trump


The double standard of justice in this country is disgusting. It’s been said repeatedly, but Democrats never get this treatment. The DOJ turned a blind eye to the Clintons and Bidens.

WHEN Trump wins again in 2024, we cannot forget when they tried to do.


LEARN MORE: https://petehegseth.com/


  #Trump #BidenRegime

Keywords
indictmentespionage actpresident donald j trumppresidential records act

