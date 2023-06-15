The Disgusting Double Standard Against Trump | Pete Hegseth & Will Cain

The Disgusting Double Standard Against Trump
The double standard of justice in this country is disgusting. It’s been said repeatedly, but Democrats never get this treatment. The DOJ turned a blind eye to the Clintons and Bidens.
WHEN Trump wins again in 2024, we cannot forget when they tried to do.
