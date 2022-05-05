A Paramedic Volunteer From Europe Says That They Have Seen the Humanitarian Catastrophe in Shanghai Where the Chinese Are Treated Even Worse Than Animals

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/03/2022 A paramedic volunteer from Europe says in his interview with Nicole that they have seen the humanitarian catastrophe in Shanghai where the Chinese are treated even worse than animals. This is unacceptable, otherwise all dictators will follow suit, and this kind of catastrophe will happen to other people all over the world. All people must stand together, every little bit helps.