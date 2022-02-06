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Can you tell the DIFFERENCE? Ai
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3881 views • February 06, 2022
🇦🇹Austria has become the first European country to mandate coronavirus vaccination for all adults. Starting next month, Austrian police will carry out random spot-checks to see whether people can produce proof of vaccination. Those who can't face fines of 600 euros or more.
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