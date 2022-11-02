Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 7: Breastfeeding; Lipid Nanoparticles, Spike Proteins and mRNA Impact Ovary and Ova

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https://gnews.org/articles/502334
Summary：The polyethylene glycol is in anti-freeze and is a petroleum byproduct. Now it is in breast milk of vaccinated moms. Babies who are drinking vaccinated mom’s breast milk are inconsolable, sleepless and agitated. The breastfeeding has dropped from 34% of mothers to 14%!The toxic vaccines with lipid nanoparticles, the ethylene glycol, spike proteins and mRNA may cause about the ovum being permanently damaged.