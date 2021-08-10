Article on Vaccine Side Effects Suppressed; Gettr Is the Twitter Killer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
07/29/2021 Kelly: We push those articles of the side effects of the vaccine out to the grassroots space. Google suppressed these stories. I think there needs to be other avenues where we can consume media that is not censored. The Washington Times is going to get on Gettr.