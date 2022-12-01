Fierce artillery duels accompanied by the ongoing unsuccessful counter-offensive operations of the Ukrainian military continue along the entire front line in the LPR.

In the Kupyansk region, Ukrainian assault tactical groups attempt to storm the village of Novoselovskoye. Daily offensive operations are costly for the Ukrainian Army. On November 30, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and about two dozen pieces of military equipment were destroyed on the outskirts of the village.

In the area of Krasny Liman, Ukrainian forces are unsuccessfully trying to attack the positions of Russian troops near Ploshchanka. As a result of another defeat on November 30, the losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to more than 40 servicemen.

The situation near the city of Kremennaya as well as along the highway to Svatovo is becoming increasingly tense. Ukrainian units are trying to break through the Russian defense southwest of Chervonopopovka, pushing forces towards the commanding heights, which is under Russian control. At the same time, the Ukrainian infantry is attacking in the forest area southwest of Kremennaya.

To the south, the Russian military maintains its lead.

To the northeast of Soledar, Russian troops cut the road junction near Belogorovka. Meanwhile, in the village, Russian units continue mop up operations in the western districts.

Street fighting continues in the village of Spornoe, where Russian units again entered the day before.

In the Bakhmut region, the offensive of Wagner fighters continues. By December 1, they reportedly completed mop up operations in Kurdyumovka and continued their offensive in the area of Kleshcheyevka.

In their turn, Ukrainian units are trying to counterattack on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut, in Opytne.

The Ukrainian command is pulling reserves to the Bakhmut region in an attempt to prevent the collapse of their defenses. However, the deployment of additional forces has been complicated by the damage to the roadway and Russian control of the railway in several regions.

On the Donetsk outskirts, fierce fighting continues in the area of Avdiivka. On November 30, up to three Ukrainian company tactical groups counterattacked the positions of Russian troops in the areas of Novomikhailovka, Novodonetsky and Novoselka. As a result of the failed operations, the Ukrainian army lost more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen and about 10 pieces of equipment.

Russian motorized rifle units continue to storm Maryinka. Battles are ongoing in the center of the town.

Fighting on the outskirts of Donetsk is accompanied with constant shelling of civilian settlements by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Over the past day, 11 settlements of the DPR, including the capital of the Republic came under Ukrainian fire. As a result of the shelling, at least one civilian was killed and two others were injured.

The People’s Militia of the LPR also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three missiles at Svatovo using the US-made HIMARS MLRS.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT